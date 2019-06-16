The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Community Church of God In Christ
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Community C.O.G.I.C.
415 Parks Ave.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin Lewis


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlin Lewis Obituary
Marlin Lewis

Born: March 1, 1964

Died: June 11, 2019

Marlin Lewis was born March 1, 1964 in Joliet, IL to Maymon Lewis, Sr. and Carolyn Lewis. He made his transition on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Marlin was a life-long resident of Joliet and a member of St. James Community C.O.G.I.C., Pastor Eric Hamilton. There he rededicated his life to Christ. He was a graduate of Joliet Central High School.

He was preceded in death by parents; Carolyn Lewis and Maymon Lewis, Sr.; brothers, Eddie Blakney, Jr., Neal Blakney, Mark Lewis, Maymon Lewis, Jr. and Peggy Teamer.

Marlin leaves to cherish his memory; sisters, Mary Jenkins, Dorothy Dickerson and Sarah Broadnax; sister-in-law, Linda Blakney; brother-in-law, Raymond Teamer; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; loving companion, Christine Jones children and grandchildren. Marlin had two special friends, Mr. Isiah Williams, Jr. and Mr. Bouie.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. James Community C.O.G.I.C., 415 Parks Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Eric Hamilton, officiating. Private interment.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now