Marlin Lewis
Born: March 1, 1964
Died: June 11, 2019
Marlin Lewis was born March 1, 1964 in Joliet, IL to Maymon Lewis, Sr. and Carolyn Lewis. He made his transition on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Marlin was a life-long resident of Joliet and a member of St. James Community C.O.G.I.C., Pastor Eric Hamilton. There he rededicated his life to Christ. He was a graduate of Joliet Central High School.
He was preceded in death by parents; Carolyn Lewis and Maymon Lewis, Sr.; brothers, Eddie Blakney, Jr., Neal Blakney, Mark Lewis, Maymon Lewis, Jr. and Peggy Teamer.
Marlin leaves to cherish his memory; sisters, Mary Jenkins, Dorothy Dickerson and Sarah Broadnax; sister-in-law, Linda Blakney; brother-in-law, Raymond Teamer; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; loving companion, Christine Jones children and grandchildren. Marlin had two special friends, Mr. Isiah Williams, Jr. and Mr. Bouie.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. James Community C.O.G.I.C., 415 Parks Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Eric Hamilton, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 16, 2019