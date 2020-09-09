Marlin Raddatz
Age 77, a resident of New Lenox, passed away peacefully playing his favorite puzzle, Sudoku on Friday, September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rebecca Raddatz (Grant); loving father of David (Robin) Raddatz, Brenda (John) Brown, and Michael (Karla) Baggett; cherished grandfather of Melanie (Scott) DeCaprio, Cody Roberts, Shaun Baggett, Matthew Baggett, Kyle Baggett, Jacob Thorson, Michael Raddatz, Andrew Raddatz, and Christopher Raddatz; dear brother of Jan (Stan) Antonson, Dawn Higgins, and Kay Tvedt. He was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Margery Raddatz (Felstead), and son Darin Raddatz. Marlin was an avid gardener. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
would be appreciated. Wearing Masks and Social Distancing are mandatory for all in attendance. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.