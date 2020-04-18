|
Mary Theresa Riley
Mary Theresa Riley (nee Ventura) Lifelong resident of Joliet passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Monday, April 13, 2020. Age 83 years.
Survived by her children Cheri (Kenneth) LeRoy of Shorewood and Robert (Shelia) Riley of Crest Hill; grandchildren Danielle Knowles (Roelf Wolz), Kenneth LeRoy, Nicole LeRoy, Renee Bill, and Justin Bill; great-grandchildren Jenelle Knowles, Brittany Knowles, Angelina Knowles, and Leah Cast; great-great grandchildren Addison Wilkey, and Bryson Wojtak; nieces Sandra (Marc) Kaplan of Sierra Vista, AZ, Lynn (Paul) Jerome of Las Vegas, NV, Margaret (Christina) Ventura of Buckeye, AZ, and nephew Anthony (Kimberly) Ventura of Gries, Germany; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
Preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Anton Ventura, brother Joseph Ventura, Sister-in-law Audrey (Vicich) Ventura, and grandson John Michael Bill.
Mary graduated from Joliet Township High School Class of 1955 and attended Joliet Junior College. Having worked at Caterpillar Inc. as a computer operator. Mary was a member of the Caterpillar retirement club and the American Legion Auxiliary. After Caterpillar, Mary drove a bus for Joliet Township High School, and was loved by all of the students, who called her "Mary, Bus Eighty". To everyone else, she was "Grandma Mary".
Mary enjoyed games of Bingo and Dice, Hallmark movies, and baking cookies, but her greatest joy was spending time with friends and family. Loving and generous, Mary would do anything for them.
Mary organized many Ventura family reunions and, along with her cousin Theresa "Dolly" Ventura, spent many hours researching and creating the Ventura Family Genealogy books for her family, going as far back as Italy, 1871.
Mary cared deeply about animal rights and American veterans, donating to the Humane Society, VFW, and many other causes her entire life.
Mary's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Jill Patterson for the years of compassionate care she provided Mary, and to the staff at Silver Cross Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center, and Villa Franciscan Nursing Home.
Private family burial will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, Illinois. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the near future. Funeral arrangements conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020