Martha A. Fenoglio
1933 - 2020
Martha A. Fenoglio

Martha Ann Fenoglio, late of Chatham, IL, and long time resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Regency Care in Springfield, IL.

Born August 13, 1933 in Clinton, IN she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Rebecca (Toppas) Williamson. She married Mike Fenoglio, Jr. in 1952. For the next 63 years Mike and Martha were seldom seen apart. And now, she is with her true love for eternity.

Until her move to Springfield, she was an active member of St. Bernard's Church in Joliet, helping to organize many of the parish activities like picnics, pancake breakfasts and Bingo.

Martha worked as a secretary for several years always timing her work to coincide with school hours. However, she was most proud of her years as a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

She will be remembered most for her undying love and loyalty to her beloved husband, her love of music and dancing, telling and retelling great stories, and her laugh.

Surviving are her two daughters, Michelle Fenoglio (partner, Sylvie) of Cornwall, Ontario and Judge Marcia Thomas (husband, John) of Petersburg, KY; one son, Mark Fenoglio (wife, Judi) of Chatham, IL; ten adoring grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Mae Williamson McDonnell of Joliet; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband, Mike Fenoglio (October 13, 2015), her parents, Floyd Williamson and Rebecca Chiado, three sisters, and two brothers.

Due to COVID concerns, visitation will be private. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Martha did not die from COVID, but it has had a huge impact on all seniors, including her. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation to Meals on Wheels America Covid Response Fund because so many seniors are in need of their support. To learn more or to donate, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/take-action/covid-19-response

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
