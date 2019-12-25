|
|
Martha Coppins
Martha Coppins (nee Smith) Age 81. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Karen (Louis) Benedetto, Steven, Kevin and the late Christopher. Loving grandmother of Colleen, Cristi, Randy, Anthony, Erica, Jon, Karen, Scott, Colleen and Allison. Cherished great grandmother of Lyric, Trever, Madelyn, Emily, Noelle and Conner.
Memorial Visitation 1:00 pm till time of services 3:00 pm Thursday, December 26th at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home 12401 Archer Ave. Lemont, Il.
In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Gift of Hope or .
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019