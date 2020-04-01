|
|
Martha G. Welch
Martha G. Welch - of Shorewood, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, after a life of 95 years.
Martha was born November 15, 1924 in Peru, Illinois to John and Gertrude (nee Bierbrodt) Eisentrager, the youngest of seven children. She married Harry K. Welch II on February 23, 1946 at First Congregational Church in Peru, IL. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Martha and Harry moved from Peru to Shorewood in 1974 when her management position with Illinois Bell Telephone transferred to Joliet. Martha's career with Illinois Bell/Ameritech/AT&T spanned 39 years until her retirement in 1983. She was known to her family and friends as an avid card player, a love she learned from her mother. Throughout the years, Martha shared many memorable friendships through her card, TOPPS, and bunco clubs, and with her loving neighbors, who were her dear friends. Martha was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1946.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son Harry K. Welch III, six siblings, and a nephew.
She is survived by her son Thomas (Della) Welch of Flora, IL. and daughter-in-law Ruby Welch of Miami, FL. Three grandchildren Mary Beth Collins of Flora, IL., Anne Marie Greene of Fort Worth, TX., and Jamie Lynn Welch of Miami, FL. Five great-grandchildren Tatiana Sandoval, Paige Greene, Carter Collins, Abigail Collins and Oliver Collins. Two sisters-in-law Yvonne (Clare) Serby of Ottawa, IL. and Mary Helen Ruffu of Laguna Woods, CA. Her brother-in-law Jerry (Marian) Welch of Peru, IL. Also survived by several nieces.
Martha lived a long and full life and was blessed with a loving family and wonderful friends. She will be dearly missed.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded and a private interment will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Carlson Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.CHSFUNERAL.com or for information call (815) 744-0022
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 1, 2020