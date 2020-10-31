Martha H. 'Marty' Spalding
Born: July 29, 1921; Joliet
Died: October 23, 2020; Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin
JOLIET, Ill. – Martha H. "Marty" Spalding, age 99, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Fort Atkinson, Wis.
She was born on July 29, 1921, in Joliet, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Anna (Pozes) Bozich. She married John Spalding Sr. on Dec 28, 1940, in Joliet, Ill.
Marty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a very faithful and devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet, Ill.
Marty is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Tom) Cleveland; daughter-in-law, Karen Spalding; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Sr.; sons, John Spalding Jr. and James Spalding; two granddaughters; and brothers and sisters.
Per Martha's request, a private burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Joliet, Ill.
