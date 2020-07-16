1/
Martha J. Kuriger
Born: September 9, 1956

Died: May 3, 2020

Martha J. Kuriger (Climer) of Joliet, IL formerly of Lockport, IL. Born Sept. 09, 1956 in Chicago, IL.

Daughterof Thomas G. Climer and Martha H. Climer.

Predeceased by her parents and sister Glenda D. Janota.

Survived by her son James T. Kuriger, Daughter Brianna J. Combs, Grand Matthew Combs, Nikoli Kuriger, Brother Thomas Climer his wife Brenda (Haygood) sister Cynthia S. Kramer her Husband Robert. Many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services July 18, 2020 from 12:00pm till 3:00pm at First Baptist Church of Lockport, at 800 Thorton St. in Lockport, IL 60441 Clergy Pastor Gil Palmer.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

