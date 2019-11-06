The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hill Church
925 E. 9th Street
Lockport, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hill Church
925 E. 9th Street
Lockport, IL
View Map
Martha Joanna Pickering Obituary
Martha Joanna Pickering

Martha Joanna Pickering (nee Harrison), age 84 of Homer Glen, passed away November 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dallas Glenwood and June Harrison.

Martha is survived by her beloved husband of almost 60 years Marvin whom she married June 4, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana; her loving children Janet Pickering and David (Andrea) Pickering; grandchildren Jordan Pickering, Kaley Pickering; step-children Wesley (Julie) Brazen, Kyle Tovar, and Maddox Tovar; family and friends also survive.

Martha went to Indiana University to become a teacher and began her teaching career in Indianapolis, Indiana and then relocated to Lockport Township High School where she taught Girls Physical Education and Driver's Education. She believed education should bring change in the individuals and pursued issues for the betterment of all. She was a participant in a rhythms gymnastic show. Martha enjoyed sports and going to garage sales. Her favorite teams were the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. She loved to watch television and loved animals and they loved her. Martha believed that she should be in church on Sunday. There will be a memorial visitation held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hill Church, 925 E. 9th Street, Lockport. In lieu of flowers donations to , . would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com

Per Martha's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
