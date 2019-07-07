Martha Mae Patterson



(nee Armstrong)



Born: June 30, 1921; in Virginia, IL



Died: July 4, 2019; in Dwight, IL



Age 98, of Braidwood, IL passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Dwight, IL. She was born June 30, 1921 in Virginia, IL. She was the sixth of nine children born to the late Daniel Crockett and Elva Clara (nee Miller) Armstrong. Martha graduated from Beardstown High School. Soon after graduation she worked for Douglas Aircraft in Chicago during World War II installing aircraft interiors. She married James William Patterson January 28, 1950 in his parents' home in Braidwood, which was also the funeral home at the time. Together they served Will and Grundy Counties in the family funeral business until their retirement in April of 1984. In 1958 James and Martha built a second location of the Patterson Funeral Home in South Wilmington, IL. In 1963 they built a new structure to house the Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood facility, on the spot previously occupied by the East School. For many years they also operated Patterson Ambulance Service with the help of several local friends until the Braidwood Fire Department started an ambulance service in 1974. Martha enjoyed giving back to the community in any way she could. She was a faithful parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church in Braidwood and a member of the Presbyterian Women for nearly 70 years. She was a former Sunday school teacher, Elder, Clerk of Session, and the treasurer for the Presbyterian Women. Past Matron of Holly Chapter #183 O.E.S. in Braidwood for over 70 years and a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Wilmington. Martha, along with the late Jessie Berg began Santa's Helpers in Braidwood in February 1996, she was also the treasurer. In her later years, she enjoyed baking sweets for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, you could always count on her to fix anything with material. Martha was a kind and generous woman and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Surviving are two sons, James Robert (Sherry) Patterson of St. Joseph, MI and Roger William (Kathy) Patterson of Coal City, IL; one daughter, Carol Kay (Sam) Bissel of Lafeyette, GA; four grandchildren, Lisa (the late Tom) Moro, Holli (Tim) Washburn, Christopher (Christine) Patterson, and Sara (Josh) Foote; two step grandchildren, Tony (Allison) Crone and Adam Crone; eight grandchildren, Ben and Kate Moro, William McArdle, Steven Patterson, Alex (Chris) De La Rosa, Isaac Sawyer, Lucas and Mackenzie Foote; three step great-grandchildren, Parker, Palmer, and Serena Crone; brother-in-law, Raymond Favero of Braidwood; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her husband of 64 years, James William Patterson whom passed away, March 10, 2014; five brothers, Henry, William, Arthur, Ernest, and Raymond Armstong; three sisters, Thelma Young, LaVerne Way, and Dorothy Zauratsky; sister-in-law, Mary Jean Favero; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Toni Patterson.



Funeral services for Martha will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jan Chandler officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9 from 4-8 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church or Santa's Helpers.



For more information and to sign her online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in The Herald-News from July 7 to July 8, 2019