Martha Marie Peterek
Martha Marie Peterek

Martha Marie Peterek, 44, the light of the Peterek Family, gave up her 3 ½-year battle with ALS on October 13, 2020 at the Joliet Hospital Home.

Martha is survived by her parents, Dan and MaryEllyn (Duffin) Peterek, sister (primary caregiver and protector) Trish Peterek, her very close cousins Marie Duffin, Erin (Duffin) Brooks, and Kimberly Gibson of Minnesota, her best friend, Tiffany Stelmachowski and her children Caeli and Teegan Stelmachowski. She is also survived by many beloved Aunts and Uncles and numerous cousins.

Martha was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Martha Duffin, and Ernie and Marie Peterek, her great-Granny Agnes Anglin Spotts, her beloved Uncle, Phil Duffin, and her beloved Aunt, Betty Peterek.

Martha last worked at First Advantage Corp. in Bolingbrook, where she made many friends.

Our family motto was, "Everybody loves Martha!"

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner Foundation; 5550 W. Touhy Ave.; Skokie, IL 60077-3254 (www.lesturnerals.org)

We would like to thank the wonderful people with the Les Turner Foundation. We wouldn't have made it through this battle without them. And also the angels at the Joliet Hospice Home, who guided us through the end.

Visitation Monday from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Tuesday October 20, 9:30 am from the funeral home chapel to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church for a 10 am Mass. Services end at the church, cremation rites to be accorded and inurned privately at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville at a later date. (www.Anderson-goodale.com) (815) 577-5250



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
