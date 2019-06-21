The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA RAVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA RAVENS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARTHA RAVENS Obituary
Martha Ravens

Martha (Harpin) Ravens, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Symphony of Joliet with her family by her side.

Per Martha's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Martha will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee next to her husband Edward at a later date.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Symphony of Joliet for the wonderful care that was provided.

Obituary and tribute wall for Martha Ravens at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Agreements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now