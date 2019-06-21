|
|
Martha Ravens
Martha (Harpin) Ravens, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Symphony of Joliet with her family by her side.
Per Martha's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Martha will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee next to her husband Edward at a later date.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Symphony of Joliet for the wonderful care that was provided.
Published in The Herald-News on June 21, 2019