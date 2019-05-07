|
|
Martin Bills
Born: March 8, 1923
Died: May 1, 2019
Age 96, Martin was a life long resident of Lockport Illinois and a graduate of Lockport Township High School. He served our country during World War II and attended the art institute of Chicago. He worked and retired from US Steel Corporation and enjoyed a long and pleasant retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents Stanford and Queen Martin Bills; five brothers Charlie, Stan, Joe, Tom and Robert; one sister, Dorothy; two nephews, Bobby and Greg; two nieces, Sharon Diane and Grace Lynn.
Martin is survived by nephews and nieces, Theodore (Brenda), Adrian (Nancy), Judith, Wendill (Kim), Latisha, Nicolle (Barry), Evan (Brittany), Cameron, Renita, Kiara, Spencer, Kennedy, Madison. Also several cousins and friends
Memorial service and visitation will be held Tuesday May 07, 2019, at Range Funeral Home. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., service begins at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald-News on May 7, 2019