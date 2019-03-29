Marvena Carpenter



Marvena Carpenter (nee Odom), age 94, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born July 28, 1924 in Russellville, TN, to the late Charles T., Sr. and Daisy (nee Greene) Odom. Marvena was previously employed at the Joliet Arsenal (APSA). She thoroughly enjoyed crocheting, loved to read and knitted beautiful afghans.



Marvena is survived by her loving children, Charles Carpenter of Joliet and Patricia (James) Stricker of Crete. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesse Carpenter; her parents; her sister, Lena Dickinson; two brothers, Charles T. Odom, Jr. and Billy Odom; and her niece, Debbie Brown.



Visitation for Marvena Carpenter will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Services at 4:30 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will be held privately at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019