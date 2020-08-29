1/1
Marvin C. Kaiser
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin C. Kaiser

Marvin C. Kaiser, a longtime resident of Joliet, passed away at the age of 64 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center. Marvin was born on June 30, 1956, the son of the late Marvin E. and Barbara T. (Erickson) Kaiser. He was raised in Estes Park, CO, and was a graduate of Estes Park High School and attended the Community College.

Following his father's footsteps, Marvin was the proud owner/operator of Marvin C. Kaiser Trucking, Inc. for over 40 years. He enjoyed being in his truck on the open road, taking in the scenic beauty of the countryside. He was also a longtime member and supporter of the NRA. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Marvin is survived by his son, Justin Kaiser of Joliet; two grandchildren, Joshua Edward Larson and Makenna LeeAnn Kaiser; one brother, Eric Kaiser of Fayetteville, NC; and his sister Sonya (the late David S.) Binns of Estes Park, CO.

He is preceded by his parents and his siblings, Thea Kaiser, Gregory Kaiser, and Risé Kaiser.

Funeral Services for Marvin C. Kaiser will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Visitation will take place after the service until 2:00 p.m. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. As it was Marvins's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved