Marvin C. Kaiser
Marvin C. Kaiser, a longtime resident of Joliet, passed away at the age of 64 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center. Marvin was born on June 30, 1956, the son of the late Marvin E. and Barbara T. (Erickson) Kaiser. He was raised in Estes Park, CO, and was a graduate of Estes Park High School and attended the Community College.
Following his father's footsteps, Marvin was the proud owner/operator of Marvin C. Kaiser Trucking, Inc. for over 40 years. He enjoyed being in his truck on the open road, taking in the scenic beauty of the countryside. He was also a longtime member and supporter of the NRA. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Marvin is survived by his son, Justin Kaiser of Joliet; two grandchildren, Joshua Edward Larson and Makenna LeeAnn Kaiser; one brother, Eric Kaiser of Fayetteville, NC; and his sister Sonya (the late David S.) Binns of Estes Park, CO.
He is preceded by his parents and his siblings, Thea Kaiser, Gregory Kaiser, and Risé Kaiser.
Funeral Services for Marvin C. Kaiser will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Visitation will take place after the service until 2:00 p.m. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. As it was Marvins's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated.
