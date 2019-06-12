|
|
Marvin G. Mccord, Sr.
Marvin G. Mccord, Sr. Suddenly passed away at the age of 82. Marvin was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, to the parents of John McCord and Mattie Bell.
Marvin attended Beloit Wisconsin High School and graduated in 1955. He was employed at Caterpillar and retired in 1995. Marvin accepted Christ and became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Later in life he joined Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Marvin is proceeded in death by his parents John and Mattie McCord, His Son Marvin McCord, Jr. and an Aunt, Sadie Bell.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Bobbie, two Children, Velencia (Devin) Thompson, of Joliet, Donna "Nae" Branson of Joliet, sister Janet Sandlan (Thurston), seven grandchildren, Monique Watkins, Jordan McCord, Jabor Smith, Devyn (Kelly) Longstreet, Jrfontae Cartwright, Kennedy Thompson and Joshua Gray.
Funeral Services will be Friday 10:00 A.M. June 14, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Located at 1710 Carey Street Joliet, Illinois 60433 (815) 727-7162 Visitation: 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. Rev. Wendell Martin Officiating
Published in The Herald-News on June 12, 2019