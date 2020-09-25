1/1
Marvin Raymond Fowler
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Raymond Fowler

Marvin Raymond Fowler, of New Lenox, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, atthe age of 84 years. After several months of declining, Marvin died peacefully with his beloved wife Carol and their children by his side. Marvin was born in Joliet, IL, on September 14, 1936. He was a proud Navy vet who served on the USS Gunston Hall as a gunnery sergeant.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert (Joy) Fowler; and his sisters, Barbara Jean (Pete) White, Betty (Don) Richards, and Sylvia (John) Prieboy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol (nee Eberhart) Fowler; sons,Brian (Arlene) Fowler and Scott Fowler; daughters, Jane (Rick) Spetz and Sarah (Jason) Allen; sister, Marlene (Jack) Walker; brother, Jack (Bev) Fowler; grandchildren, Jacob (Terri) Fowler, Nicholas (Lauren) Fowler, Alaine (Damian) Beeler, Aaron Fowler, Lilly Spetz, and Lukas Spetz; and great-grandchildren, Danielle, Joseph, Charles, Scott, John Paul, Benedict, and Jode. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Visitation for Marvin Raymond Fowler will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 12:00 noon until the time of Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Interment will be held privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Navy and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
01:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved