Marvin Raymond Fowler
Marvin Raymond Fowler, of New Lenox, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, atthe age of 84 years. After several months of declining, Marvin died peacefully with his beloved wife Carol and their children by his side. Marvin was born in Joliet, IL, on September 14, 1936. He was a proud Navy vet who served on the USS Gunston Hall as a gunnery sergeant.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert (Joy) Fowler; and his sisters, Barbara Jean (Pete) White, Betty (Don) Richards, and Sylvia (John) Prieboy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol (nee Eberhart) Fowler; sons,Brian (Arlene) Fowler and Scott Fowler; daughters, Jane (Rick) Spetz and Sarah (Jason) Allen; sister, Marlene (Jack) Walker; brother, Jack (Bev) Fowler; grandchildren, Jacob (Terri) Fowler, Nicholas (Lauren) Fowler, Alaine (Damian) Beeler, Aaron Fowler, Lilly Spetz, and Lukas Spetz; and great-grandchildren, Danielle, Joseph, Charles, Scott, John Paul, Benedict, and Jode. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Visitation for Marvin Raymond Fowler will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 12:00 noon until the time of Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Interment will be held privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Navy and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com