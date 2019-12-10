The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
102 N. Broadway
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Anton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Anton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Anton Obituary
Mary A. Anton

Mary A. Anton, age 87, of McHenry, and formerly of Joliet and Niles, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fox Point Manor in McHenry, IL.

Born on February 2, 1932 in Oak Park, IL, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anastasia (Kalomitsinis) Casten. Mary was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1950. Before retirement, Mary enjoyed her career as a receptionist in an eye care center. She was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church as well as the Daughters of Penelope, Joliet Chapter. She married Christ Anton in 1954, and they settled as a family in Niles.

Mary is survived by her children, Litsa (Rene) Anton Guevara of Pinole, CA and Spiro (the late Beth) Anton of McHenry; grandchildren, Liam and Anastasia Guevara; and her sister, Lillian Casten of New Buffalo, MI. Many loving nieces, nephews, cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Christ Anton; her parents; siblings, Dr. George (Ann) Casten, Tom Casten, Angelo Casten and Dr. Chris (Sabine) Casten; niece, Julia Casten Koclanes; and great niece, Tessa Marie Casten.

Visitation for Mary A. Anton will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington Rds.), Joliet. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway, Joliet, for services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to All Saints Church Endowment Fund or P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park, 8301 W 191st St, Tinley Park, IL 60487 would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -