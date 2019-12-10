|
|
Mary A. Anton
Mary A. Anton, age 87, of McHenry, and formerly of Joliet and Niles, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Fox Point Manor in McHenry, IL.
Born on February 2, 1932 in Oak Park, IL, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anastasia (Kalomitsinis) Casten. Mary was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1950. Before retirement, Mary enjoyed her career as a receptionist in an eye care center. She was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church as well as the Daughters of Penelope, Joliet Chapter. She married Christ Anton in 1954, and they settled as a family in Niles.
Mary is survived by her children, Litsa (Rene) Anton Guevara of Pinole, CA and Spiro (the late Beth) Anton of McHenry; grandchildren, Liam and Anastasia Guevara; and her sister, Lillian Casten of New Buffalo, MI. Many loving nieces, nephews, cousins also survive.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Christ Anton; her parents; siblings, Dr. George (Ann) Casten, Tom Casten, Angelo Casten and Dr. Chris (Sabine) Casten; niece, Julia Casten Koclanes; and great niece, Tessa Marie Casten.
Visitation for Mary A. Anton will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington Rds.), Joliet. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway, Joliet, for services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to All Saints Church Endowment Fund or P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park, 8301 W 191st St, Tinley Park, IL 60487 would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019