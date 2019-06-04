|
|
Mary A. Keagle
(nee Wanzer)
Age 85 years, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County.
Born in Chicago on March 21, 1934, late of Joliet and formerly of McDonough, GA and New Lenox. She retired from the US Post Office in Joliet after 15 years of service. Mary loved Crocheting, Gardening, Picture Puzzles, Adult Coloring, Facebook and IPAD Games.
Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George M. Keagle; her parents, William and Mabel (nee Kunkel) Wanzer; 3 brothers, William, LeRoy and Joseph Wanzer; 3 sisters, Dorothy Gravelle, Effie Wanzer and Florence Parks.
Survived by her 9 children, Richard (Cathy) Keagle, Linda (David) Love, Gloria (Terry) Babka, George Keagle Jr., Lucille Boerema, David Keagle, Mary Hickman, Lois Young and Patricia Najera; 25 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Sandra Neubauer; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation, Attn: Chicago Office, 200 S.E. 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on June 4, 2019