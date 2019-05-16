Mary Ann Nichols



Born: February 27, 1953



Mary Ann Nichols (nee Stanley) "Weezie" transitioned to be our Spirit In the Sky on the morning of May 12th, 2019.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Ann Stanley, Larry and Beverly Griffin; brother Gerry Stanley, father in law Frank Nichols, mother in law June Nichols and her dearest friend Marcia Lacey.



Mary is survived by her spouse Larry, daughters Jen Nichols (Bridget), Allison Nichols (CK), dogs Suzie and Ducky; sisters Judy Bruni, Jean Kisner (John), Sandy Griffin (Jeannie Owen) and Judy Smith (Lester); brother in laws Paul Nichols (Carla), Steve Nichols (Maria) and sister in law Belva Nichols.



Mary is survived also by her eleven nieces and nephews and fourteen great nieces and nephews; friends and co-workers.



Mary devoted her professional life to teaching children with her last position with the Valley View School District.For those of you that know Mary, when asked what she wanted in her obituary she replied "DONE".



An informal Celebration of Life for Mary will be Saturday May 18th, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church in Romeoville, 2 Belmont Dr., with visitation between 3pm-5pm and Celebration of Life gathering at 5pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Rainbow hospice would be appreciated. Published in The Herald-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019