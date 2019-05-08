Mary Agnes Palmer



Mary Agnes Palmer, age 92, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born February 11, 1927 in Joliet, IL.



Mary is survived by her sister, Helen Palmer; godson, James Ballantine; special friends, Darlene Ballantine, George (Yolanda) Ballantine, Alyssa, Ryne, and Nicholas; many special cousins and neighbors also survive.



She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes (nee Starmann) Palmer; and her sister, Cecile Palmer.



Mary graduated from Providence High School in 1946 and retired after working at the Gerlach Barklow Company and Salem Village Nursing Home. Mary always had lunch once a month with her graduating class and never turned down the opportunity to play cards or visit the casinos. She enjoyed doing her yard work and took great pride in her curb appeal.



Visitation for Mary Agnes Palmer will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 337 S. Ottawa St., Joliet, until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on May 8, 2019