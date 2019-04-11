Mary Alyce



Crawford Gossett



Born: December 27, 1936; in Canton, IL



Died: April 7, 2019; in Naperville, IL



It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Alyce Crawford Gossett who died on Sunday, April 7th in Naperville, IL. M.A., as she was known to her friends and family, was born to Maxine Baily Crawford on December 27, 1936 in Canton, IL.



When M.A. was a teenager, she moved with her parents from Lewistown, IL to Plainfield, IL where she graduated from Plainfield High School in 1955. She met her husband, John Emil Richard Gossett, of Danville, IL, in 1958 while working at the local Illinois Bell Office as a telephone operator, the couple were married in 1959. John and Mary Alyce Gossett lived in Plainfield for the rest of their married lives raising three children. After several years raising her family, M.A. went to work for Marshall Field's department store as perfume fragrance model and sales person where she represented several lines such as Chanel, Estee Lauder, Calvin Kline, and Clinique just to name a few. After Retiring from Marshall Field's, John & M.A. embarked on a second career as featured extras in the movie and television industry. M.A. can be seen in several films and television shows from the late 90's and early 2000's.



Mary Alyce's greatest achievements would be that of her husband, children and grandchildren. Along with her husband, John Gossett, a retired executive of the AT&T Corporation, she is also survived by the following: her daughter, April Allyson Gossett Daily, a Philanthropist of Franklin, TN; her son, Shawn (Sherri) Gossett, Vice President, General Sales Manager for the Fox Affiliate in Tampa Bay and of Lutz, FL; her daughter, Crystal Dawn Gossett (Jay) Bloom, a Retail Director for M. Fredric Corporation in Los Angeles, California. She leaves behind her grandchildren: Allyson Maxine Daily, John Peters Daily, Patrick Charles Gossett, Ryan Edward Gossett, Kelly Elyse Gossett, Elliott Jacob Bloom, & Julian Louis Bloom. M.A.'s brother, David Baily Crawford of the Villages, FL and her nephew, McClernand "Mac" Butler Crawford of Carmel, IN also survives her.



Mary Alyce is preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Baily Crawford.



M.A. may no longer be with us, but her beautiful memory and spirit with live on forever in the hearts of all that knew and loved her.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL. For more info (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary