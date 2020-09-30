1/1
Mary Ann Bennington
1929 - 2020
Mary Ann Bennington

Mary Ann Bennington (nee Pickens) - Of Bourbonnais, formerly of Chicago and New Lenox, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Age 90 years.

Mary Ann was born October 19, 1929 to Frank and Ermina (Huggins) Pickens in Washington, PA. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Joseph W. Bennington on February 25, 2012, her parents, two sisters Betty King and Margaret Pickens.

Mary Ann will be sadly missed by Troy and Sheryl Martin, Brendan and Jessica O'Brien. Especially dear to her were Samantha, Judy and Vanessa O'Brien, who Mary spent many years babysitting and loving them as well as her other "adopted" grandchildren Andrea Martin-Oelger, Amie Martin-Littrell and their children. She had a number of other people whom she considered family, the Ulmet girls and the Wingo girls from Chicago First Church of the Nazarene of which she was a member. She will be missed by her nephews, other family members, multiple friends and many CNAs and staff at the Bickford Senior Living, who cared so dearly for her.

Mary Ann retired after 25 years as Librarian from Joliet Central High School. Mary Ann and her husband Joe enjoyed many trips both domestic and international. They loved opening their home and hearts to many guests over the years. Mary Ann had a gift of listening and being genuinely interested in those around her which endeared her to them.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd, Friday, October 2, at 6:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Washington Cemetery in Washington, PA Memorials to Chicago First Church of the Nazarene, 12725 Bell Rd, Lemont, IL. will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M



Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
OCT
2
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
