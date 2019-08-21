|
Mary Ann Buchwald
Mary Ann Buchwald, age 84 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Friday August 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Buchwald; loving mother of Patricia Buchwald and Mark Buchwald; fond sister of Benjamin Lunetto Jr.; many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mrs. Buchwald was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Ethel Lunetto Sr. and her brother Richard Lunetto.
Visitation Thursday August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Friday August 23, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 21, 2019