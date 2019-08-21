The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Mary Ann Buchwald

Mary Ann Buchwald Obituary
Mary Ann Buchwald

Mary Ann Buchwald, age 84 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Friday August 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Buchwald; loving mother of Patricia Buchwald and Mark Buchwald; fond sister of Benjamin Lunetto Jr.; many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mrs. Buchwald was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Ethel Lunetto Sr. and her brother Richard Lunetto.

Visitation Thursday August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Friday August 23, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 21, 2019
