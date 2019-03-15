Mary Ann Buzinski



Mary Ann Buzinski, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center.



Mary Ann is survived by her cousins, Jeanne Buzinski and Patricia (John) Dzak; and dear friend, Janet Fenili and her family.



Preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Catherine (nee Franki) Buzinski; and brother, John Buzinski Jr.



Mary Ann was a lifelong resident of Joliet and retired from Catholic Cemeteries (Resurrection Cemetery), Diocese of Joliet after many years of service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ann's name to Catholic Cemeteries- Diocese of Joliet would be appreciated.



A celebration of Mary Ann's life will begin on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The family invites relatives and friends to join them at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held in the Cemetery Chapel at 9:00 a.m. Entombment will follow. There will be no funeral home visitation or service. Obituary and tribute wall for Mary Ann at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



