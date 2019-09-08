Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Autumn Adult Day Care
107 N. Reed St.
Joliet, IL
Mary Ann Davies

Born: January 6, 1941

Died: June 27th, 2019

Mary Ann Davies also known as Mary Ann Embling died peacefully in Utah on June 27th, 2019 at the age of 78.

She is survived by her children Ronnie, Jimmy, Cassie and Marcy, her significant other Ronald and her ex-husband Dennis and her 5 siblings.

Mary Ann was born January 6th, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she moved to the New Lenox area at the age of 6, attended the local schools. She obtained an RN MS, she travelled the world and she owned Autumn Country Club Adult Day Care in Joliet.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday September 14th, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm.It will be held at Autumn Adult Day Care, 107 N. Reed St. Joliet. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Mary Ann's life.

Please no flowers, donations to
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019
