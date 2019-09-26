|
Mary Ann Delrose
Mary Ann Delrose (nee Rehak), age 85 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at RML Specialty Hospital, Hinsdale. Born in Joliet on February 1, 1934, she was a homemaker and she was a secretary for Delrose Decorating.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Albert J. Delrose Sr. (married on 4/28/1956); her daughter, Colleen Delrose; her parents, Matthew J. and Mary Ann (nee Lepacek) Rehak; her sister, Loretta Bonner; her brothers, Michael, Edward and John Rehak; her sister-in-law, Mary Delrose; 3 brothers-in-law, Raymond, Orland and Tony Delrose.
Survived by her children, Marietta (Ron) Martinez, Albert J. "Jay" Delrose Jr. and Carol Delrose; 4 grandchildren, Brooke (nee Martinez) Harrison, Andrea, Joshua and Nickolas (Alisa) Martinez; 8 great-grandchildren, Mason and Gianna Harrison, Rhylee and Sicily Martinez, Xavier Martinez, Gavin and William Martinez and Millie Martinez; her sisters, Irene Bonds, Bernie Spieler and Esther Coop; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Delrose; 2 sisters-in-law, Lucy Welter and Angela Hennings; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
We would like to extend our thanks to all hospital staff members who loved and cared for her. Our family is very grateful for her care at Bolingbrook Amita Hospital ICU and her residency at Lakewood for 4 years. She was truly loved and cared for.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road on Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
Entombment Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 26, 2019