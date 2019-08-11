Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Joliet
805 Western Avenue
Joliet, IL
Mary Ann Gale


1928 - 2019
Mary Ann Gale Obituary
Mary Ann Gale

Born: December 17th, 1928; in Joliet, IL

Died: March 19, 2019; in Buffalo, NY

Mary Ann Gale died peacefully on March 19, 2019 in Buffalo NY. She was 90 years old. Mary Ann was born on December 17th, 1928 in Joliet IL and was the daughter of George and Agnes Davis.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Paul J. Mc Adams, her second husband, Harry A. Gale, and her longtime companion, Charles A. Cerami.

She was a long time resident of Washington DC. In June of 2018, she moved to Buffalo NY.

She is survived by her daughter Paula (Paul) Moloney, her granddaughter Lauren (Chad) Ford and three sisters, Suzanne (Thomas) Strietz, JoAnn Middaugh, and Sally Ann Schoch.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 17th at 2:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet, 805 Western Avenue, Joliet IL.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
