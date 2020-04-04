|
Mary Ann Juricic (Murphy)
Age 72, a resident of New Lenox, formerly of Lockport, passed away peacefully at home, with her family, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Devoted wife of Charles J. Juricic; loving mother of Jodi (Christopher) Pollack; cherished grandmother of Logan and Samuel Pollack; dear sister of Joseph (late Patricia) Murphy and the late Thomas Patrick Murphy. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, who loving referred to her as "Aunt Mary".
She was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Dorcas Murphy (Calbek) and her brother Thomas Patrick Murphy.
Mary was a registered LPN for 41 years. She spent most of her nursing career at Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Joliet, where she found her passion for senior care and retired in 2009 from Walnut Grove Nursing Home in Morris. She had a gift for sewing and was a talented seamstress. She was also known for her Christmas cookies, her cookie tins were eagerly anticipated by family and friends each holiday. She greatly loved animals and considered her pets as members of the family. She also loved to read, do puzzles, watch musicals, bake and in her younger years enjoyed riding the roller coasters at "Great America".
Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations to Senior Services of Will County, www.willcountyseniors.org, Will County Humane Society, www.willcountyhumane.com, or National League for Nursing www.nin.org would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020