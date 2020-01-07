|
Mary Ann Koehler
(nee Girot)
Age 81, of Braidwood, IL passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL.
Born February 17, 1938 in Chicago, IL.
Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be from the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. to the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m.
Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wilmington, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the family.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020