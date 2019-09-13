|
Mary Ann Lerner
(nee Dorski)
Age 83, of Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, IL. She worked and retired from the Andrew Corporation in Orland Park, IL.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Thomas Raymond Lerner, Sr.; her loving children, Patricia (Raymond) O'Gorman, Thomas (Mary E.) Lerner, Jr., Therese (Lee) Ondera, Edward (Patty) Lerner, Joyce (Dennis) Holm, Rose (Donald) Umlauf, Catherine Lerner, Joseph (Holley) Lerner, Angelique (Lawrence) Johnson, and Barbara Lerner; grandmother to twenty-four; great-grandmother to nineteen, with two on the way; and loving sister to, Rita Orzechowski of Joliet, IL.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Clara (nee Malewicki) Dorski; one grandchild, Sarah; and one infant brother, Eugene Dorski.
Visitation for Mary will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in Braidwood, Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be from the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to the St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, IL for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Private inurnment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to masses or mission thirty day masses.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 13, 2019