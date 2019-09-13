The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Kankakee, IL
View Map
Mary Ann Lerner

Mary Ann Lerner Obituary
Mary Ann Lerner

(nee Dorski)

Age 83, of Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, IL. She worked and retired from the Andrew Corporation in Orland Park, IL.

Surviving are her beloved husband, Thomas Raymond Lerner, Sr.; her loving children, Patricia (Raymond) O'Gorman, Thomas (Mary E.) Lerner, Jr., Therese (Lee) Ondera, Edward (Patty) Lerner, Joyce (Dennis) Holm, Rose (Donald) Umlauf, Catherine Lerner, Joseph (Holley) Lerner, Angelique (Lawrence) Johnson, and Barbara Lerner; grandmother to twenty-four; great-grandmother to nineteen, with two on the way; and loving sister to, Rita Orzechowski of Joliet, IL.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Clara (nee Malewicki) Dorski; one grandchild, Sarah; and one infant brother, Eugene Dorski.

Visitation for Mary will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in Braidwood, Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be from the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to the St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, IL for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Private inurnment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to masses or mission thirty day masses.

For more information and to sign her online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 13, 2019
