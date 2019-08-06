|
Mary Ann Losey
Mary Ann Losey (nee Grzybowski), age 83, formerly of Lemont, passed away August 3, 2019, with her family at her side.
Preceded in death by her husband, Hamilton Losey, Sr.; and her parents, Stephen and Stella Grzybowski.
Survived by her children, Hamilton (Mary) Losey, Jr.; Kathleen (Donald) Mitchell, and Jim (Kathy) Helbling; a grandson, Stephen (Lisa) Losey; and a great-grandson, Ryan Losey.
Visitation Tuesday from 2 - 8p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. James at Sag Bridge Church, for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019