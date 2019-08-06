The Herald-News Obituaries
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Mary Losey
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James at Sag Bridge Church
1936 - 2019
Mary Ann Losey Obituary
Mary Ann Losey

Mary Ann Losey (nee Grzybowski), age 83, formerly of Lemont, passed away August 3, 2019, with her family at her side.

Preceded in death by her husband, Hamilton Losey, Sr.; and her parents, Stephen and Stella Grzybowski.

Survived by her children, Hamilton (Mary) Losey, Jr.; Kathleen (Donald) Mitchell, and Jim (Kathy) Helbling; a grandson, Stephen (Lisa) Losey; and a great-grandson, Ryan Losey.

Visitation Tuesday from 2 - 8p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. James at Sag Bridge Church, for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019
