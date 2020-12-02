1/
Mary Ann Metcalf-Phillips
Mary Ann Metcalf-Phillips

Mary Ann Metcalf-Phillips, age 74, passed away after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Survived by her husband, Laddie Phillips; her children, Margaret (Don) Kocielko, Lisa (Mark) Butkovich, Janet (Jon) Anderson, Susie (Randy) Ferrill and John (Kim) Johnson; her grandchildren, Daniel, Colton, Blake, Tracy (Mario), Cody, Victoria, Joshua, Zachary, Ben, Allison, Ethan, Kalynn (Michael) and Sarah; her great grandchildren, Carmine, Marissa, Julian and Nena; her sister, Janet (Raymond) Banks; her brother, Frank Wallis and her beloved yorkie, Isabella.

Preceded in death by her parents, a brother in infancy and a son in infancy.

Mary worked for many years as a bartender in Rockdale and later retired from the floral department at Dominick's Finer Foods. Mary LOVED to shop the local thrift stores and playing Bingo. Mention the word shopping and Mary was ready to go! Over the past few years when traveling became too hard, she would love to have her children and grandchildren over for dinner. She loved her family and did the best she could for them. Her grandchildren were very important to her and was her reason for continuing her fight against Kidney disease.

The family would like to thank Dr. Larbi for her countless hours of care.

Funeral services for Mary will be private. Per Mary's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or Happy tails (www.Lyorkierescue.org) in her honor.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
