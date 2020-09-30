1/
Mary Ann Pisha
Mary Ann Pisha

Mary Ann Pisha (nee Puracchio) - passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Age 91 years.

Survived by her son Ronald (Deidra) Pisha of Montgomery, Texas and Jane Pisha of South Holland, Illinois; and daughter-in-law Dorothy Pisha also survives.

Preceded in death by her husband Richard J. Pisha (2012), her three sons Kenneth, David and Richard Pisha.

Mary was a longtime member of Ridgewood Baptist Church, she loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and enjoyed her Bible studies.

Graveside Service at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, IL., Friday October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
