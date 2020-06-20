Mary Berendt
Sister Mary Berendt, OSF died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home on June 11, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the fifth of six children born to the late Anthony and Marguerite (Marioth) Berendt. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Joseph Berendt and Rev. James Berendt and three sisters, Catherine Oestreicher, Rita Miller and Dorothy Campbell. Sister Mary was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate for 63 years.
Sister Mary was raised in the part of Columbus that was known as "German Village," She was a member of St. Mary Parish and was introduced to the Joliet Franciscans while attending St. Mary Parish Grade School and High School.
Sister Mary received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the College of St. Francis (now University of St. Francis). She furthered her education at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, with a Master of Science Degree in Education.
Sister Mary began her ministry in education at St. Paul the Apostle School in Joliet, Illinois, teaching grade 5. After teaching in grades 3, 5 and 6 for a few years she then taught grades 7 and 8. Her rapport with her students and the deep interest in their lives made her noted as an outstanding junior high teacher. In 1974, she returned to her beloved Columbus, Ohio, there to remain until 2015. After spending many years at Corpus Christi and St. Philip the Apostle Schools, she became a tutor at Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Schools in Columbus.
In 2015, Sister Mary returned to Joliet, taking up residence at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. She was very active in her retirement. She loved to make other people happy and through her instigation the number of cook-outs and parties increased at OLA. She was a true Buckeye and an avid Ohio State University Football fan but being the good sport that she was, she cheered for the Cubs when they played Cleveland for the World Series.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID Virus there will be no wake for Sister Mary Berendt. She will be interred in the Congregation's plot at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Mary Berendt at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet at a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.