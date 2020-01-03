|
Mary Beth Charley
Mary Beth Charley, age 62, of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with her family and friends by her side. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Louise (nee Lyons) Charley, she was a lifelong resident and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy (JCA), Class of 1975. Mary Beth was formerly employed by Presence St. Joseph Medical Center as a Transporter and Allcall Connect. She was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan. Mary Beth enjoyed the Saturday Notre Dame football games at O'Charley's Irish Pub.
Surviving are her siblings, Pat, Mike (Karel), Tom, Bobby (Linda), Marty, Chris (Michelle), and Kathy (Brian) Charley; nieces and nephews, Britt, Anthony, Rene, Jr., Mallory, Malissa, Riley, Peyton, Nate, Jill, Mike, Jackie, Ryan, Kristen and Brody; great nephews, Jason, Aiden and Landon; and her cousin Mary Kay O'Brien.
Preceded by her parents; her brother, Terrance Charley; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Mae Lyons; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Kathleen Charley.
A Memorial Gathering for Mary Beth Charley will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. Interment Service will begin Monday, January 6, 2020, leaving the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. to Resurrection Cemetery for committal services at 10:00 a.m. Memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet Chapter of Pink Heals or Shorewood Hugs, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020