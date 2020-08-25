Mary C. Clair
Born: December 3, 1938; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 22, 2020; in Clifton, IL
Mary C. Clair, age 81, formerly of Shorewood, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside in Clifton. Mary was born on December 3, 1938 to Samuel and Anna (Klepec) Venturo in Joliet. She married Gerald Clair on February 18, 1958 in Joliet. Gerald died in 2016. She worked as a bookkeeper for various banks in the region. She enjoyed going on vacations.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Kimberly (Glenn) Cain of Bourbonnais, IL; one grandson, Benjamin Cain of Kankakee, IL; one sister, Carol (Kenneth) Wiers of Shorewood, IL; one sister-in-law, Virginia "Ginger" Clair Phillips of Minooka, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Burial will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
