1/1
Mary C. Clair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Clair

Born: December 3, 1938; in Joliet, IL

Died: August 22, 2020; in Clifton, IL

Mary C. Clair, age 81, formerly of Shorewood, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside in Clifton. Mary was born on December 3, 1938 to Samuel and Anna (Klepec) Venturo in Joliet. She married Gerald Clair on February 18, 1958 in Joliet. Gerald died in 2016. She worked as a bookkeeper for various banks in the region. She enjoyed going on vacations.

Mary is survived by one daughter, Kimberly (Glenn) Cain of Bourbonnais, IL; one grandson, Benjamin Cain of Kankakee, IL; one sister, Carol (Kenneth) Wiers of Shorewood, IL; one sister-in-law, Virginia "Ginger" Clair Phillips of Minooka, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Burial will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Please visit www.schrefflerfuneralhomes.com where you can sign Mary's online guestbook.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved