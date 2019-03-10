The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
706 N. Broadway St.
Mary C. Richley


Mary C. Richley Obituary
Mary C. Richley

Mary C. Richley (nee Navarro) passed away at her residence, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Age 97 years.

Survived by her son Jesse Richley, three daughters Patricia (Robert) Conterez, JoAnn (Jim) Pasternak and Alice (Jaime) Martinez. Fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Also numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death her husband Stanely T. Richley, Sr., a son Stanely T. Richley, Jr. and a daughter Delores Richley.

Mary was born in Verona, Illinois on January 2, 1922. She attended St. Dennis Catholic School in Lockport. Mary retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company. During W.W. II Mary worked at the Joliet Ammunition Plant on the bomb manufacturing line. Member of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Tuesday, March 12th at 9:30 A.M. to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N. Broadway St. at 10:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M.

For information (815) 744-0022 or ww.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
