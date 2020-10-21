1/1
Mary C. Stokes
1941 - 2020
Mary C. Stokes

Born: October 28, 1941

Died: October 15, 2020,

God in his infinite wisdom, looked down on October 15, 2020, and took Mary C. Stokes to her eternal rest.

She was born October 28, 1941 to the late mother, Earline McCurdy and late Lee McCurdy, and stepdad George Berry.

She was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, granny and more. Cherishing her memories for years to come are one daughter, Sharon R. Patrick; three sons, Shelvy (Sheila) Norwood Jr., Thomas (Melody) Norwood, Richard (Shirley) Norwood; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and special friends.

She touched many lives with the love she had for Jesus Christ and shared it with many for she was not ashamed of the gospel of whom she believed in.

Services for Mary Stokes will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet, IL. A visitation will begin at 9:30 am until the time of a prayer service at 11 am. Mary will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, maximum occupancy at the funeral home is 50 guests. Face masks required.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Morning Star Mission, 350 E Washington Street in Joliet, would be appreciated.

Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
OCT
22
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
