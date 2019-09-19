The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
8 Woodlawn Avenue
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue
Joliet, IL
View Map
1934 - 2019
Mary C. Vogrin Obituary
Mary C. Vogrin

Mary C. Vogrin (nee Wertzler), age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Senior Star in Romeoville. She was born in Joliet on January 14, 1934, to the late Fred and Bernice (nee Bannon) Wertzler, and was a lifelong resident. Mary was a retired registered nurse, formerly employed by St. Joseph Medical Center, Kerr Glass Company, Olin Chemical and Dow Chemical. She taught night classes for nurse's aid programs, CPR and first aid classes, and was a Coordinator in several area Health Fairs for Wellness. Mary was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She loved to travel and spend the winters in Naples, FL. Above anything else, Mary enjoyed time spent with family and friends, celebrating and living life to the fullest.

Mary is survived by her five children, Cathleen (Evangelos "Vago") Galounis of New Lenox, John (Jeanette) Vogrin of Shorewood, Patricia Ann (Robert "Bob") Edwards of Joliet, Lori (Ken) Krumreich of New Lenox and James "Jim" (Ann) Vogrin of Joliet; 16 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; one great grandson; her brother, Fred (Janet) Wertzler of Burr Ridge, IL; one brother-in-law, Raymond Nowak; and dear friend of 65 years, Mary Krippel.

She was preceded by her loving husband, John L. "Leo" Vogrin (2016); her parents; one sister, Virginia Nowak; and three sisters-in-law, Edna Mae Knott, Joann Williams and Barbara Jean Vogrin.

The family of Mary C. Vogrin will receive all family and friends on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet. Inurnment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery by the family. As it was Mary's request, cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
