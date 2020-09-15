1/1
Mary D. Teague
Mary D. Teague

Mary D. Teague, age 92, passed away at home with family by her side. Mary is survived by her son Henry Hallowell; daughter Brenda Cotton; grandchildren Jeff (Nicky) Cotton, Brian (Tara) Cotton; great-grandchildren Michael, Angelo, Caitlin, Brad, Alex, Gianna and Christopher.

Preceded in death by her husband, Norman; granddaughter Michelle; her parents, brothers and sisters. Born in Central City, KY, living in Lockport for 33 years; Minooka for 25 years and the last year and a half in Indiana. She was a member of the Church of God for over 44 years, serving as Captain of the prayer band for 43 years.

A special thank you to Bro & Sis Golden and her church family for all of their prayers. Also, a special thank you to Pastor Joseph Hart of Bible Baptist Church in Indiana for his prayers and his visitations.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of God, 1917 S. Chicago St, Joliet, IL with Rev. Golden officiating. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with her beloved husband. Visitation will be 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Rd, Joliet, IL.



Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
