Mary Dolny
Born: January 4, 1917; in Lakefield, MN
Died: August 20, 2019; in Crest Hill, IL
Mary "Sunny" Dolny, age 102, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Willow Falls Retirement Community in Crest Hill.
Born January 4, 1917 in Lakefield, Minnesota, Mary was a daughter of John and Mary (Jacobs) Dolny.
Per Sunny's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many friends and staff at Willow Falls for their never ending care, as well as the staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Obituary and tribute wall for Mary Dolny at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 23, 2019