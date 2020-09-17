Mary E. Lesley
"Mother Dear", age 71 of Lockport, Illinois and formerly of Mississippi, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Mary leaves behind to mourn, her husband of 53 years, Oliver L. Lesley of Lockport; three sons: Willard Lesley, Wesley Lesley and Myron T. Lesley all of Lockport; one daughter: Myra Lesley of Corinth, Mississippi; thirty five grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time. Guests are encouraged to visit, but be brief in there stay to allow for more attendees.
A private funeral service with immediate family only will follow visitation.
Per Mary's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
