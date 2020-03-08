Home

POWERED BY

Mary E. Matejcak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Matejcak Obituary
Mary Evelyn Matejcak

Born: December 20, 1932

Died: March 6, 2020

Peacefully with her loving family at her side.

Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Andrew J. Matejcak Sr., 3 children, Theresa Matejcak (Michael Aedo), Andrew Jr. (Kathleen) and Michael (Ricarda) Matejcak. 3 grandchildren, Andrew III, Eric, and Brian Matejcak, numerous family, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Michael J. and Anna (Sceniak) Orenic, one daughter Anna Ranachowski (Daniel), 4 brothers and one sister.

The Matejcak family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staffs at Willow Falls Senior Living and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Mary Evelyn's life will begin on Monday, March 9, 2020 with a visitation at Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church, 14610 Will Cook Rd., Homer Glen, IL. 60490 from 9:00A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 A.M.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.

PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -