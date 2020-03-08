|
Mary Evelyn Matejcak
Born: December 20, 1932
Died: March 6, 2020
Peacefully with her loving family at her side.
Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Andrew J. Matejcak Sr., 3 children, Theresa Matejcak (Michael Aedo), Andrew Jr. (Kathleen) and Michael (Ricarda) Matejcak. 3 grandchildren, Andrew III, Eric, and Brian Matejcak, numerous family, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Michael J. and Anna (Sceniak) Orenic, one daughter Anna Ranachowski (Daniel), 4 brothers and one sister.
The Matejcak family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staffs at Willow Falls Senior Living and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of Mary Evelyn's life will begin on Monday, March 9, 2020 with a visitation at Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church, 14610 Will Cook Rd., Homer Glen, IL. 60490 from 9:00A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 A.M.
Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.
PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 8, 2020