So sorry to hear about your mother. My thoughts are with the whole family.
Mary Elizabeth Farmer
Born: January 28, 1930; in Jacksonville, IL
Died: May 6, 2020; in Mokena; IL
Mary Elizabeth Farmer, nee Cosgriff, passed away peacefully in her home in Mokena, Illinois May 6, 2020 at age 90. She was born January 28, 1930 in Jacksonville, Illinois to William Raymond Cosgriff and Margaret Augusta (Gussie) Stouffe. She attended Our Saviour's and Routt Catholic Schools before completing Illinois Women's Business College. While working at Elliot State Bank she met her husband of 64 years, George Washington Farmer, and they married on October 10, 1955 at Our Saviour's. The family moved to Mokena in the late 1960s for George's work with Mobil Chemical. There Mary was a school librarian and sold Avon. She was active in St. Mary Mokena Catholic Church and School organizations and was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. The couple commuted to Central Illinois several times a year to stay close to their extended family and friends.
Mary has surviving children; Elizabeth Ann (Mark Petro), George Washington Jr. (Vallerie Camp), Kathryn Diane (Bruce DeChambre), and Randy Sue (Kenneth Idler). She has five grandchildren and one great grandchild, Nathan Kyle Buske, Amanda Christine Farmer, Shea Elizabeth Farmer Langebartels (Garrett), Eric Brian and Erin Marie Idler, and Augustine Wright "Gus" Langebartels. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Lee Cosgriff, two sisters, Joann Mansfield and Margaret Louise (Patrick) Clarke, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she treasured.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Doris Jean (Norman) Joseph, her brothers James Theodore, and Gerald William, and her son-in-law John Corbett Pendergast Jr. (Kathryn).
The Midwest Mortuary Services in Mokena handled immediate arrangements. A memorial and burial will be scheduled later due to the current coronavirus restrictions. Services will be at St. Mary in Mokena and Our Saviour's in Jacksonville with burial at Our Saviour's Cemetery in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Routt Education Foundation's Cosgriff Family Fund. Condolences may be left at https://www.midwestmortuary.com/obits
