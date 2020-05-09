Many Great Memories of Aunt Mary and Uncle George and their children when they lived in Jacksonville and we were young children Loved to hear Aunt Mary tell stories and her laugh and gave my sister and I change to go to the small store down the street and around the corner to buy some candy. She was such a Beautiful woman inside and out whether she was all dressed up or in her at home clothes. RIP Aunt Mary. Love you.

Delores (Dee ) Brunk Fair

