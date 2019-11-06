|
|
Mary Elizabeth Rasa
Mary Elizabeth Rasa (McGrath) was taken by her guardian angel into the shimmering lights of heaven with her family by her side on October 31, 2019.
Born February 28, 1948 in Joliet, she was the first born of Raymond and Violet (Amadio) McGrath. Mary was a graduate of the Cathedral of St. Raymond's and St. Francis Academy. She was very involved with the organization, Little People of America, Inc. for a majority of her life. Mary worked for the Will County Land Use Department and a physician answering service, where she eventually met many of the doctors who walked her through her illness. Mary will be missed by her family.
Survived by her son, Jason (April) Rasa; three grandchildren, Olivia, Maggie and Kaden; her siblings, Patricia (Tim) Placher, John McGrath (Jayne Baker), Sarah McGrath and Gia (Mike) Knapp and her nieces and nephews Brandon Kelly, Liz (Jeff) Ancel, Calvin Placher, Amy (Adam) Blair, Alan (Liz) Rasso, Angelo Knapp, Michael (Mary) Knapp, and the youngest, Valerie Knapp. Also survived by 10 great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Violet (Amadio) McGrath.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the angels at Sunny Hill Nursing home who gave Mary excellent, loving care.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunny Hill Nursing Home or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019