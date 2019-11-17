|
|
Mary Elizabeth West
Born: October 9, 1951
Died: November 4, 2019
It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Mary Elizabeth West of Lake Havasu City, AZ, on November 4, 2019. She was 68 years old.
She was born in Joliet, IL on October 9, 1951 to Herman and Shirley Beasley. She grew up in Wilmington, IL, where she received a job at Standard Oil in the Human Resources Department, shortly after graduating from high school in 1969.
In 1974, she agreed to go on a blind date. Little did she know, she would be meeting her future husband and love of her life, Warren West. They were inseparable and were married on April 28, 1976, and raised two sons, Corey (42) and Kyle (40).
She and the family relocated to Diamond Bar, CA in 1987, where she started a new career in the Insurance Claims Processing industry. Being the hard worker she is, she started as a Receptionist and worked her way up to Unit Manager in the 15+ years she worked for Colen & Lee.
After retiring to Lake Havasu City, she enjoyed traveling with Warren and their Golden Retriever, Abbie, in their motor home; visiting 42 states, including Alaska. She looked forward to sightseeing, jeeping, and following her favorite sport, the NASCAR races --- specifically, watching Kyle Busch with her bag of M&Ms. She visited nine different tracks all over the USA. However, when she wasn't hitting the pavement, she loved being home, going boating with her children, and doing arts and crafts or baking with her grandchildren.
She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Warren; her sons, Corey (wife, Leilani) and Kyle (wife, Cres-Anne); and four grandchildren, Charley (9), Keira (8), Christopher (5), and Kendall (5). She's also survived by her mother, Shirley; sister, Peggy; brother, Donnie; and sister, Karen.
As a friend said, "She was truly the most kindhearted and compassionate woman she had ever known. She made the world a better place just being around her lovely energy."
She'll be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of experiencing her light.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2019