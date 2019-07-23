The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Parish
Mary Ellen LaRue Obituary
Mary Ellen LaRue

(nee Hillman)

Mary Ellen LaRue (nee Hillman), age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday July 21, 2019 at her residence in Romeoville, formerly of Chicago.

Mary is survived by her loving children Michael (Sandra) LaRue, Arthur (Mickie) LaRue, John LaRue and Cathy (Kevin) Sheehan; grandchildren Amy (fianc e Kyle Laurinaitis) Goeb, Anthony LaRue, Timothy LaRue, Thomas (Dana) Sheehan and Erin Sheehan; great grandchildren Owen, Avery, Evan, Ella, Jude and Finn also many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur G. LaRue; parents John and Mary Elizabeth Hillman; siblings Arthur Hillman, Weldon Hillman, Buster Hillman, Mabel Snyder, Edith Landreth, Elizabeth Tamandl, John Hillman and Lois Manthie also a daughter-in-law Nancy LaRue.

Visitation Wednesday from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Thursday July 25, 2019, 9:30 am from the funeral home chapel to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish for a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial where Mary has been an active member for many years and past CCW Woman of the Year. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 886-2323
Published in The Herald-News on July 23, 2019
