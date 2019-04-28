Mary Ellen Welker



Born: March 10, 1928; in Tamaqua, PA



Died: April 19, 2019; in New Lenox, IL



Mary Ellen Welker, age 91, of New Lenox, IL passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home. Born March 10, 1928 in Tamaqua, PA to the late James and Mary (nee Poreca) Welker.



Mary was formerly employed for Old Country Buffet and retired from McDonald's in New Lenox. She spent a lot of her time at the Autumn Senior Center in Joliet, IL. Mary enjoyed word search puzzles, Elvis, Shirley Temple, and in her younger years she especially enjoyed baking for her family and friends. She was a sincere animal lover. She enjoyed all animals but had a great love for deers, birds, and puppies.



Surviving are two children, Michele (Rick) Tomlinson of New Lenox and Steven Knize; three grandchildren, MaryJo (Michael) Elkins, Shannon (Rob) Tomlinson, and Domineec (Collin) Tomlinson; five great-grandchildren, Dominnic Brandt, Diamond and Danay Buchanan, Thomas and Trenton Schoenbeck; two sisters, Betty and Lily; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her fur babies: her deer, Patty; her pony; Candy; and her beloved dogs, Baby, Marshall, Ryder, Duke, Ave, and Tucker.



Preceding her in death were her parents; former husband, Vernon "Snuffy"; and six siblings, Harold, Jerome, Alice, Bobby, Leonard, and Jimmy.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation for Mary will be at the Forsythe Gould Funeral Home: 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary