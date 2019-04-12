The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mary F. Bambic Obituary
Mary F. Bambic

Mary F. Bambic (nee Plitt) passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of Joliet. Age 84.

Born in Joliet and a life-long resident. She alongside her husband was the owner and operator of Will County Sharpening Service for over 30 years.

Preceded in death by her husband William F. Bambic, parents, Francis and Jeanette Plitt and her two sisters Catherine Jean Blackburn and Marilyn Relyea.

Survived by her children Mary Beth (Brian) Puntney, Michael Bambic, Cyndi (Ron) Hart, Jane (Terry) Boys, Paula (Randy) Fugett, David Bambic and Janet (Barry) McMillin. Grandmother of Eric (Tiffany) Puntney,

Nicole (Simon) Smith, Michelle (Kyle) Cracraft, Aaron (Dima) Hart, Adam (Ali) Hart, Terry Boys Jr., Rachel, Matthew and Megan Fugett, Maggie and Hannah Bambic, Kyle McMillin; Great-grandmother of seven; one sister Janice Mackay a brother William Plitt and sister in law Bonnie (Christopher) Tarran; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 6 P.M on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory 2320 Black Road, Joliet, IL. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 P.M until time of service.

Per Mary's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 12, 2019
